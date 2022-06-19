Lara Spencer has quite a lot to look forward to, including a lot of family occasions that have coincidentally ended up happening over the weekend.

The Good Morning America star is not only celebrating Father's Day this Sunday on 19 June, but she also has a reason to celebrate herself.

Lara's birthday happens to fall on the same day as she turns 53, even giving a glimpse into some early birthday celebrations on social media.

The television personality shared a compilation of pictures of her adorable birthday cake, featuring a modeling of her dog Riva atop it.

Along with a picture with husband Richard McVey and her mother, she even included a snap of the baker and one of Riva reacting to the confection, looking comically uninterested.

She was quickly inundated with birthday wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues, with her ABC co-stars Ginger Zee, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, Kit Hoover, and Sam Champion among the many to show their love.

Lara will celebrate her birthday and Father's Day on the same day

While Sunday provides a day of joy and festivity for Lara, it comes soon after a bittersweet day for the mom-of-two as she witnessed her daughter Katharine "Kat" grow up right before her eyes.

She posted a photograph of her daughter with her close friend as they'd both gotten ready for their junior prom, and Lara was only too happy to mark the moment.

"Best friends. Best memories. Junior Prom 2022," she captioned the image, and fans immediately began deeming the two "beautiful" in the comments while mentioning how much Kat looked like her mom.

Kat will soon be heading off to University, with Lara even having revealed that she'd made a verbal commitment to play lacrosse with Vanderbilt University.

The ABC star's daughter went to junior prom

When speaking to HELLO! recently about her daughter leaving the news soon, the HGTV host confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."



