Lara Spencer looks glamorous in cut-out dress as she bumps into GMA co-star on vacation The TV star is in Mykonos, Greece

Lara Spencer is having a wonderful time away on vacation in Mykonos and she's not alone!

The GMA star bumped into none other than her co-star Amy Robach during a night out over the weekend - and the pair posed for a glamorous photo together.

In the snapshot - which was shared on Amy's Instagram account - Lara looked phenomenal dressed in a black cut-out dress which was teamed with a chain link bag and statement earrings.

Amy also looked stylish wearing a patterned mini dress. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Look who I found in Greece!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beauties, great picture," while another wrote: "Beautiful ladies." A third added: "You girls sure get around!"

Lara loves travelling and during her spare time she often jets off to exciting locations with her family.

When she's not on the road, Lara enjoys nothing more than spending time at home with her loved ones.

The presenter lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and daughter Katharine. She is also mom to son Duff, who moved out of his family home last year to attend college.

The TV star shares her kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the 53-year-old opened up about how grateful she was that Katharine was still at home - for now.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

Lara has a close bond with her GMA co-stars

That's not to say she hasn't got a plan in place already. At the end of last year, the TV host confirmed her talented offspring had earned herself a place on the lacrosse team.

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the Good Morning America host wrote.

"Kate - You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

Lara with her husband Richard McVey

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

