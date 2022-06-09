Lara Spencer hits the dance floor in a hot pink mini dress for fun-filled celebration The GMA host pulled out all the stops

Lara Spencer knows how to have a good time and she proved it during a recent celebration.

The star was partying for a friend's birthday and shared photos and videos of the event on social media.

Lara looked incredible in a hot pink mini dress and heels - especially in one clip which sent fans wild.

The Good Morning America host flashed her toned pins as she was filmed putting down her drink to hit the dance floor in fine form.

Lara didn't hold back as she boogied to Wham and revealed she simply can't help herself when it comes to their music.

"When your girlfriend knows you well enough to know if you hear Wham, you will not need to wake me up before you go go," she wrote in her caption. "I will be ON THE DANCEFLOOR. Camerawork by fellow 90’s music lover @drjashton."

Lara boogied the night away

Fans couldn't wait to tell her how much they adored her outfit and her dance moves as they commented: "Love this! And you look so great Lara," and, "Lara has got some moves," while another added: "Those legs!"

She clearly has bundles of energy and as a former sports star, Lara knows the importance of staying in shape.

The mom-of-two keeps active with a mixture of exercise including tennis, which she is passionate about.

Lara keeps in tip-top shape with tennis and swimming

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!. I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

In addition, Lara is a keen swimmer and pre-fame was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

She added: "I enjoy swimming laps. It's a great workout and also allows me to get into a meditative state so it's very relaxing. I love the quiet and the rhythm of swimming."

