Lara Spencer soaks up the sun in stylish white shorts during fun day out The GMA star has a fabulous sense of style

Lara Spencer stepped out in a laid-back and stylish look this weekend to enjoy a day out at Yankee Stadium.

The GMA star dressed to impress in a navy V-neck blouse which she teamed with a pair of white shorts and oversized sunglasses.

The mother-of-two posed with her group of friends in front of the iconic stadium, and shared a photo from the day on social media.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lara Spencer and lookalike daughter perform jaw-dropping stun in the water

Fans of Lara were quick to comment on her appearance, with many branding her "hot" by posting the fire emoji, while a large number simply responded with love heart emojis.

Lara is incredibly fit and is a former athlete. She still works out regularly and enjoys playing tennis regularly.

As well as baseball, the star's a huge fan of tennis and regularly goes to matches. Lara lives in Connecticut with her husband Richard McVey and daughter Katharine.

Lara Spencer looked amazing in her sporty outfit during her day out at Yankee Stadium

She is also mom to son Duff, who moved out of his family home last year to attend college.

The TV star shares her kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier in the year, the 53-year-old opened up about how grateful she was that Katharine was still at home - for now.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful." That's not to say she hasn't got a plan in place already. At the end of last year, the TV host confirmed her talented offspring had earned herself a place on the lacrosse team.

Lara has a fabulous sense of style

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the Good Morning America host wrote.

"Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

The GMA star is incredibly sporty

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

