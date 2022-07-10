Lara Spencer shows off travel style in bright orange mini dress The ABC star is having fun at Wimbledon

Lara Spencer is having the time of her life reporting on the Wimbledon tournament in England for Good Morning America, with her husband Rick McVey alongside her.

Not only is the TV star able to experience the game and its incredible highs and lows live, but it also gave her the chance to experience the London sights as well.

She did so in one of the latest photographs she posted on social media, highlighting her effortless travel wardrobe as well.

In a picture taken during a night out with friends, including tennis superstar Rennae Stubbs, Lara opted for a bright orange mini dress that featured a plunging neckline and a slit that showed off her toned legs.

She even posed by hiking her leg up to show off the fun silhouette that she was working with, pairing it with a crossbody bag and a couple of gold chains.

"Grand slam night. Gorgeous dinner at Scott's in London with the terrific @rennaestubbs, eden, and Rick," she captioned her photograph.

Lara showed off her effortless Wimbledon style in an orange mini dress

One of her followers commented: "Lookin good and relaxed Lara," with another saying: "Wow!! Lara with that amazing leg showing," and a third writing: "You look so amazing."

Lara has been sharing many images from her time away and there's not one single image where she's not beaming from ear to ear.

On Thursday she snuck up on the legendary John McEnroe and shared a photo of herself with him in the background.

Wearing the prettiest blue mini dress, she captioned the post: "Not doing a great job looking nonchalant reporting next to John McEnroe at #Wimbledon. #fangirl #GOAT."

The mom-of-two is a huge tennis fan and adores playing it as much as watching it. She regularly shares photos of herself post-match and loves a good rally with friends.

The GMA star has been having the time of her life in England

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!

"I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

