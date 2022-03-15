Ola Jordan reveals daughter Ella's mishap after birthday celebrations Ola Jordan and husband James have been married for 18 years

Ola and James Jordan have had their fair share of health scares with daughter Ella, two, this year and on Tuesday the doting mum revealed her little girl has had another (thankfully) smaller accident.

After celebrating a wonderful Peppa Pig-themed birthday last week Ella told mum Ola's, 306,000 followers all about how she fell out of bed on Monday.

WATCH: Ella explaining her ordeal

The adorable update appeared on Ola's Instagram stories. In the video Ola asks her daughter: "Ella what happened yesterday, did you fall out of bed?"

Ella replied, "Yes… out of bed," and went on to dramatically act out the ordeal, while looking extra glam in her pink bunny twinset and matching pink trainers.

Ella celebrating her birthday with mum and dad at her Peppa Pig-themed party

Just before, Ola also filmed her little mini-me whizzing around the house on a bright red scooter, wearing a fabulous pink and blue flamingo helmet – we love your style, Ella!

In the clip Ella can be seen charging into the kitchen, straight past Dad, James, and into some gorgeous, crushed velvet curtains, and how can we forget the pink slippers Ella chose to wear for the ride.

Ella and James enjoying a day at the park last month

Over on James' Instagram story on Monday Ella can be seen very happily munching away while cheering at the golf on TV and James happy, cackling in the background.

It has been a difficult time for the professional dancer as he marked the one-year anniversary of his father's death on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram he wrote: "Today it’s been one year since we lost my hero and dad - Allan Jordan. "The hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in life so far and I still have bad days as many of you I’m sure can relate to.

James shared his feelings of devastation with his followers on the first anniversary of his father's death

"I think about him all the time and will miss him till the day I die."

Friends and fans of the former Strictly star were quick to send messages of condolences. Ruth Langsford wrote: "Hold your memories close… you’ll have those forever. Sending you love." Christine Lampard and Jordan Banjo also showed their support by liking the heartfelt post.

