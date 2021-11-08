Strictly's Ola and James Jordan make bold decision - details The couple have been married since 2003

James and Ola Jordan have found a unique way of honouring his late father Allan, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

It has been revealed that the former Strictly stars have both signed up to take part in Strictly The Real Full Monty, which will see the couple strip off this Christmas alongside a number of fellow celebs.

Speaking about their decision to bare all, James told the Sun: "The Real Full Monty is such an important show for raising awareness of cancer which, sadly, took my Dad this year.

"So when they asked me to take part, although I was dubious to get my kit off, I knew it was for a good cause. Ola's support has been incredible throughout this whole experience."

James lost his father Allan in March this year

Allan Jordan died from a brain tumour in March at the age of 67. Ola told the publication: "Seeing James lose his dad has been one of the toughest things we have been through as a family.

"When I was asked to partner James again in his dad's memory on The Real Full Monty and bring awareness to the terrible disease, cancer, it was a no-brainer.

Ola and James are both taking part in Strictly The Real Full Monty

"My body is not what it once was and I am a bit conscious about stripping but I'm doing it in honour of a great man, Allan Jordan," she said.

Other stars taking the plunge for the ITV show include Christine McGuiness, Colin Jackson, Brenda Edwards, Duncan James and Laila Morse - all of whom have been affected by cancer. Their striptease will once again be presented and choreographed by Ashley Banjo.

James's parents pictured with the couple's daughter, Ella

"I'm so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly The Real Full Monty," he said.

"It's going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don't forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!"

ITV factual commissioner Kate Teckman added: "This year we’re bringing our message with a bang by adding a huge dose of sequins, sparkles, sambas and salsas to the strip. There will also be star guest performances and stunning solos so hold on to your mirror balls – this is strictly the most ambitious Full Monty yet!"

