Avril Lavigne is the latest celeb killing the TikTok transformations Is new music on the way?

Are we back in the early 2000’s? Avril Lavigne has us feeling all kinds of nostalgia to her pop-punk princess era, providing fans with so much content while on tour with Machine Gun Kelly.

The “TikTok Queen” takes to the app to share a before and after transformation. The star who rose to fame at the age of 17 is first seen repping her merch. She wears black Avril Lavigne joggers paired with the matching hoodie, opting for an oversized look.

She appears to be wearing what seem to be a pair of white Prada shearling slides with her casual on-the-go outfit.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shared a sweet video of how her fiancé Mod Sun supports her on tour

The 11-second video is titled: "Tour transformation. Getting ready for the show," with Avril using her song, Love It When You Hate Me (feat. blackbear) as her audio of choice.

The star is lip syncing and dancing to the song as she stands on the steps of her tour bus. She pulls the door shut before opening it to show off the grungy ensemble she will wear on stage.

Avril looked stunning in her iconic crop top and miniskirt ensemble, which she frequently wears while performing on stage.The 37-year-old singer-songwriter revealed an all black look, wearing her signature miniskirt with belt tassels dangling in different places for the ideal swish.

She paired a glittering cropped short-sleeved mesh top with a black strappy vest. The celebrity finished the ensemble with her go-to lace-up, knee-high fishnet boots.

Fiancé Mod Sun has been seen cheering Avril on as she performs on tour

Her orange-tipped waist-length blonde hair was kept pin straight. The Girlfriend singer donned her characteristic heavy black smokey eye for her glam.

Her brows are brushed out, her cheeks are gently bronzed, and her lip is simply nude. Even her nails changed considerably, switching from punk black to an orangey pink.

Fans were loving the transformation from the social media savvy celeb commenting many heart eye emojis along with fire emojis. "All of your outfits on this tour are fire," one admirer said.

They were all, however, posing the same query. One asked: "Avril when is new music going to come out!?" Another was hoping for a more seasonal album writing: "Hoping that Christmas album comes soon tho."

Avril's seventh studio album, Love Sux, was released in February of this year, but perhaps before the year is up, she'll shock her fans with some brand-new tracks.

