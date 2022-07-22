Avril Lavigne ditches her trademark stage look for new Versace jacket Fans are obsessed with the new look

Since her remarkable rise to stardom at the age of 17, Avril Lavigne has become quite the fashion icon, with fans adoring her recognisable tiny skirt and grunge appearance that she always dons on stage.

However, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter recently unveiled an extreme transformation in a series of stylish photos on Instagram.

Avril is shown in the six pictures sporting an oversized Versace jacket that is embellished. The brand name is adorned all over the black blazer in silver crystals.

Avril Lavigne shared a sweet video of how her fiancé Mod Sun supports her on tour

She wore a pink crop top underneath the jacket, black mini shorts, and her trademark fishnet tights. Of course, her grunge lace-up boots finished the look.

The singer of Girlfriend poses in several ways to showcase the jacket. In the second she has her arms crossed over her chest, covering her outfit whilst staring directly into the camera.

She wore a silver and black combination for her distinctive heavily lined smokey eye. The rest of her glam is simple with her cheeks lightly bronzed, brows brushed out and a simple nude lip.

Her galactic-looking eyelids are better seen in the third and sixth image, as the shadow extends to her brows. Some shots seem to be taken mid-action with Avril showcasing all elements to her outfit.

Avril's waist-length, pin-straight locks, which are currently dip-dyed orange, were brightly illuminated by the camera.

She titled the post "City Of Sin" and mentioned photographer Nathan James.

Fans praised the Sk8ter Boi star's new appearance, but designer and fashion brand Donatella Versace thanked Avril for supporting her clothing. She commented along with various fire and collision emojis: “You are so [fire] in Versace, Avril!!!”

Avril is bringing all of her iconic hits back to the stage

Her comments were flooded with fire and heart eye emojis with fans commenting: “Omg you look so stunning!” followed by: “You punk rock Queen.”

Another added: “The look is perfect.”

While on tour with Machine Gun Kelly, it appears the celebrity is experimenting with new styles and using backstage as the backdrop for photo shoots.

