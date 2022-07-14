Avril Lavigne stuns in mini skirt and fishnets for fun new video Twenty years later she is still rocking the look

Avril Lavigne made a dramatic comeback in November 2021 with the release of her first new song since 2019, which surprised her fans from the 2000s.

Avril, 37, has been in the music industry for 20 years and is known for being the pop-punk princess and dressing according to her musical preferences. Since making a comeback, the Sk8er Boi singer has teased fans with a variety of outfits that pay homage to her style - and her latest look is no different.

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shared a sweet video of how her fiancé Mod Sun supports her on tour

The singer has evolved into quite the social media expert, dabbling with both Instagram and TikTok to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her tour with Machine Gun Kelly with her followers.

To promote Avril's single, Bois Lie, which also features Machine Gun Kelly, the duo took to Avril’s TikTok account which has 4.1 million followers.

Both performers appear to have exited their individual tour buses in a dramatic manner before joining together to lip sync the song, suggesting that it was either filmed in the backstage parking lot or at a pit stop on their tour.

Avril looked amazing in her signature ensemble of a crop top and a miniskirt. She wore a mesh long-sleeved top with beaded accents over a bralette, which she teamed with her black skirt that featured metal chain tassels, and a bodice that emphasized her waist.

She completed her look with knee-high grunge boots worn over her trademark fishnet tights.

Another element to the look that grabbed our attention is the vivid orange tips of Avril's hair that lay below her waist and the softer orange highlights that gleamed throughout her blonde locks, which she wore poker straight.

The combination of black eyeshadow and soft glam on her cheekbones gave her makeup a punk edge.

Machine Gun Kelly had a more laid-back appearance, dropping his cap to reveal his baby pink hair that he shook to the music. He wore eye-catching yellow pants, a graphic t-shirt, and classic black sneakers.

Avril is Machine Gun Kelly's support act for his tour this summer

Fans flooded the comments to compliment the duo with one writing: "the king and queen of pop punk" and another added: "I love you both. Your concert was amazing."

While singing and matching their dance steps to the lyrics, the two appear to be having a blast during their pre-show antics.

