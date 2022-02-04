Michelle Obama looks so much like daughter Malia in remarkable throwback photo Michelle is celebrating Black History Month

Michelle Obama has shared a gorgeous throwback picture from 1991 - and she looks so much like her eldest daughter Malia in the snap.

"I was just Michelle Robinson, an assistant to Mayor Daley at City Hall," Michelle shared of the picture, taken by Antonio Dickey, a Black photographer whom Michelle is celebrating as part of Black History Month.

"This is a month of celebration—a time to not only reflect on the heroes in our history books, but to honor the Black people who are quietly working every day to improve and enrich our communities right here and now. Over the next few weeks, I will be sharing the stories of extraordinary individuals who are making a difference in communities across our country. And today, I’m starting with Antonio Dickey," Michelle captioned the post, revealing that Antonio has "documented some incredible moments during his 44 years as a photojournalist in Chicago" including "unguarded moments from some of the most influential leaders of our time, including Coretta Scott King and Stevie Wonder".

Michelle, who is mom to daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, shared that she was "in awe of people like Antonio, who are living out their passions with integrity and conviction—and are making history along the way".

"The best part is that there are so many more incredible individuals out there just like him. And I can’t wait to tell you their stories this month."

Michelle was 27 when the picture was taken, and her eldest is now 23.

Michelle's picture was taken in 1991

Malia graduated from Harvard University in 2021 and is now thought to be living in Los Angeles where she is writing for Donald Glover's new Amazon show.

She has been joined by her 21-year-old sister Sasha, who left university at Michigan State and enrolled in the University of Southern California in 2021.

Both sisters spent the majority of the pandemic at home with their parents, former President of the United States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

