Christie Brinkley shares update on pet dog's health

Christie Brinkley is not only one of the world's most recognizable supermodels, but also a mom to three children and her beloved pup, Chester.

The star took to social media to share, however, that Chester wasn't feeling too well and had to take a trip to the doctor.

She posted a selfie from inside her luxurious home of the two of them, with her dog forced to wear a cone around his neck, captioning it: "Chester's Boo Boo."

Chester certainly did not look pleased to be stuck with a cone, and Christie confirmed that it was because of a medical condition, although he was bound to recover soon.

With a second selfie, she added: "Poor baby had to get a couple biopsies. But they reassured us that he's going to be okay."

Chester, Christie's rescue dog, is one of her most treasured companions, frequently making appearances on her social media and becoming a favorite of her fans.

Christie shared an update on her dog's health

She gushed about her love for her pet on the Rappaport to the Rescue podcast, saying that he was originally brought on to care for her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook and has since become "my protector."

"He takes his job very seriously," she gushed. "He believes he is on this planet to protect me and take care of me.

"And every single time I come out of the bathroom, I open up the bathroom door and come out of my shower, and he's sitting there, with his back to the bathroom door, in a position on alert.

"Then he turns around and he gives me the sweetest little look [that says], 'Good, you're okay'. It touches my heart every single time."

Chester often tags along on the model's adventures

She concluded by talking about his general clumsiness when they first got him, but then said: "He's the sweetest, most loving, amazing little puppy."

