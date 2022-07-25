Christie Brinkley fights the heat in joyous photo in feathered mini dress The supermodel looks as flawless as ever

Christie Brinkley certainly knows how to pull off all kinds of fashions, and her latest photograph is absolutely no exception.

The supermodel took to social media over the weekend to share another photograph from her latest shoot with Social Life magazine, this time abandoning the swimsuits for a dress.

She mimicked a car wash scenario, looking as excited as she could while holding onto an open showerhead ready to hose down the car and beat the heat at the same time.

Christie wore a baby blue mini dress with a feathered trim along the top that showed off her endlessly toned legs, topped off with white heels.

"Happy Sunday! I hope your day is sprinkled with lots of laughter," she captioned her photograph, and her fans immediately began inundating her with compliments.

Christie brought the energy to her latest photograph

"Oh Christie this is exquisite," one wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful shot of you Christie," and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel even added: "The Benz is almost as timeless & photogenic as you… but not quite!"

The star has graced many a magazine cover in her years as a model, and her latest for Social Life proves she hasn't lost her touch.

The stunning 68-year-old oozed confidence on the cover in a sunlounger, holding a glass of wine and looking effortlessly chic sitting by the pool.

Her belted swimsuit looked spectacular and showed off her figure perfectly. Christie thanked her glam squad in a post on Instagram and wrote: "Here’s to a happy bubbly Social Life and a Bellissima Summer!!"

The model stunned on the cover of Social Life magazine

"Many thanks to my whole wonderful @sociallifemagazine team for the beautifully written profile by the radiant, engaging, and illuminating wordsmith @devorah_rose and for the fun and fiery shots by the super talent @wattsupphoto (I've wanted to work with him for quite some time!)"

