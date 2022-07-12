Christie Brinkley shares her most flawless close-up yet The model turned heads

Christie Brinkley's youthful complexion has once again astounded fans who can't stop looking at her latest selfie.

The star looked many years younger than her 68 in a snapshot she posted on Instagram.

The close-up saw Christie applying lip gloss and her hair and makeup were perfection - but it was her skin which created the biggest stir.

"Mid event fluff, with my @sblabeauty lip #plumpandsculpt. Color so sheer you don’t need a mirror‼ #68andfeelinggrateful," she captioned the post before fans rushed to comment on her appearance.

"I’m more amazed at your youthful neck and that beautiful choker," wrote one, before Christie gave away her secret.

Christie's fans were amazed at her flawless complexion

"Thank you the neck improved with @sblabeauty #neckchin&jawline #sculptingeand," she responded.

It wasn't long before others marveled at her impressive jawline and age-defying looks.

"You're an amazing species. You're the epitome of ageless breathtaking!! You Rock, Christie," commented one of her social media followers as another asked: "How is it possible to have such beautiful skin?"

Christie looks radiant

Christie's post comes days after her epic Fourth of July celebrations. The supermodel shared pictures of her sea-faring day, posing atop a boat with her friends as they enjoyed their day on the water.

"Sailing Sailing over the Briney sea! It's a Pirates life for me!" she captioned her photographs, immediately being met by heart and flame emojis from her fans.

"You are so fun and beautiful," one wrote, with another saying: "Looks like you are having a wonderful time. You are a timeless beauty Christie," and a third quipping: "A supermodel pirate."

