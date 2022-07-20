Christie Brinkley supported by fans as she recalls bold decision surrounding nude photography The star has stood her ground

Christie Brinkley has made a name for herself over the last several decades as one of the world's most beloved models.

While there's no doubt she is as stunning and talented as it gets, the star recently brought up the moment she confessed the one job models get tasked with that she has refused to do.

She looked back on an interview she did with Howard Stern, where she revealed not only that she has always opted out of doing any nude photoshoots, but she also explained the heartfelt reason behind the career decision.

WATCH: Christie breaks her arm during DWTS rehearsal

During the conversation, Howard brought up other models who have done nude photo shoots, saying: "Cindy Crawford was in here and she had done nudity, like she did tasteful nudes."

Turning the attention onto Christie's decision to opt out of doing nude photos, he said: "That was by design though, you did not want to show off your assets that way."

After the television personality asked whether she regretted not having that kind of photograph of her "prime modeling years" to keep forever, the mom-of-three went on to reveal the real reason behind her choice, and how it actually involves her children.

The two had an honest conversation about nude photographs

She said: "That's the thing, so would my kids. I always, my number one thing in life, I knew I wanted to be a mom. I love the idea of a big happy family, you know."

Thinking of how her kids would be raised, she explained: "That was my goal, and I thought, you know, do I want the kids to have to be there on the playground with kids going, 'Here's your mom!'"

Christie no doubt achieved her goals of having a big and tight-knit family

Howard was quick to sympathize with the decision, adding on that not only does she not have that issue, but also he said: "And you never got into any scandal with sex videos or anything like that, you avoided that," to which Christie hilariously replied: "Not yet!"

Fans immediately praised the star, writing: "Classy, which shows from the inside out," and: "The not yet is priceless," as well as: "Love this and love her!"

