Christie Brinkley is swimsuit chic in stunning new cover shoot The star doesn't appear to age

Christie Brinkley has graced many a magazine cover in her years as a model, and her latest proves she hasn't lost her touch.

The stunning 68-year-old oozed confidence as the star of Social Life Magazine. Reclining in a sunlounger, Christie held a glass of wine and managed to look effortlessly chic sitting by the pool.

Her belted swimsuit looked spectacular and showed off her figure perfectly. Christie thanked her glam squad in a post on Instagram and wrote: "Here’s to a happy bubbly Social Life and a Bellissima Summer‼️

WATCH: Christie Brinkley's live HELLO! cover

"Many thanks to my whole wonderful @sociallifemagazine team for the beautifully written profile by the radiant, engaging, and illuminating wordsmith @devorah_rose and for the fun and fiery shots by the super talent @wattsupphoto (I've wanted to work with him for quite some time!)"

She continued: "And with styling by @xgabriela I was really thrilled with the shots! Always grateful for @mitchbarry for my beachy hair and @sandylinter for my resting beach face. Pick up a copy, out now, for a great beach read."

Christie wowed on the cover of Social Life

Christie recently astounded fans with her flawless complexion in a beautiful selfie.

The close-up saw Christie applying lip gloss and her hair and makeup were perfection - but it was her skin which created the biggest stir.

"Mid event fluff, with my @sblabeauty lip #plumpandsculpt. Color so sheer you don’t need a mirror‼ #68andfeelinggrateful," she captioned the post before fans rushed to comment on her appearance.

Christie oozes confidence in her swimsuit snapshots

"I’m more amazed at your youthful neck and that beautiful choker," wrote one, before Christie gave away her secret.

"Thank you the neck improved with @sblabeauty #neckchin&jawline #sculptingeand," she responded.

