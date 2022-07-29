Loose Women's Frankie Bridge lauded by fans as she shares honest account of family holiday The Saturdays singer is holidaying in Los Angeles

Frankie Bridge has given fans an intimate glimpse inside her summer holiday in Los Angeles with her loved ones.

MORE: Frankie Bridge shows off son's 'individuality' with unique hair transformation

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Loose Women host treated everyone to a sweet update - which many fans were able to relate to. Despite her attempt to show off her fashionable attire, Frankie could not help but draw attention to her eldest son Parker's bright blue iPad screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge's intense workout interrupted by son Carter

"Document wearing make-up for the first time in a week [tick]," she wrote in the caption. "Have lunch in one of many destinations I have on my list [tick]. "Force @waynebridge03 and the kids to have pics… mainly for @mrskvile cos she's nosey [tick]."

MORE: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge welcomes new addition with husband Wayne

SEE: Frankie Bridge reveals brilliant parenting hack for sons Parker and Carter

Of her faux pas, Frankie joked: "Realise that said pictures are ruined… as older son's bright blue iPad… completely ruins the colour theme [laughing face emoji] #love #ootd #lashes."

The series of family snaps showed Frankie look divine in a silky burnt orange trouser and jacket combination as she posed with eight-year-old Parker and six-year-old Carter, both of whom she shares with husband Wayne Bridge.

Fans were quick to applaud the mum-of-two, with one writing: "I love this so much, it's like a glimpse behind the scenes… a kids iPad in a birkin #goals." Another said: "Love this co-ord. Hope you're having a fab hols."

One of snaps Frankie shared from her family summer holiday

The former Saturdays singer is much-loved for her down-to-earth approach to parenting and often reveals that things aren't as picture-perfect as they appear on social media.

"That's something people will probably give me stick for," she told Grazia in 2021. "But I do feel it always comes at a cost - whether that's giving up time with your child to go to work or taking less time for work to be with your child, or if that's mentally or financially.

"It's not me wanting to say to women, 'You can't have it all,' because we absolutely can. But it's [questioning] the idea you have to have it all. Or you have to want to have it all – not everyone does. And this idea you can have it all and do it all at 100 per cent and enjoy every second of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.