Loose Women's Frankie Bridge shares candid selfie after surprising family revelation The Loose Women star is very open about her personal life

Frankie Bridge recently shocked viewers about her and her husband Wayne Bridge's private life at home, revealing that they often walk around their home naked.

After making the revelation on Monday, the Loose Women star shared an inspirational workout selfie from their home gym - much to the delight of her fans.

"A workout and some very loud music, just what I needed today. Good for the soul," she encouragingly wrote across the image on Instagram Stories.

The former Saturdays band member, 33, is married to ex-England footballer husband Wayne, with whom she shares sons Parker, eight, and six-year-old Carter. Frankie is also a stepmother to Wayne's eldest child Jaydon, 15, whom he shares with Vanessa Perroncel.

Earlier this week, Frankie explained how they are "quite a naked family" because she also "grew up in quite a naked family" and wanted to carry on the openness.

Frankie shared a selfie while in the gym

"I don't see what the issue is. I wouldn't think, 'Oh now is the time to cover up,'" she said on Loose Women. "I think if Parker and Carter started to look uncomfortable or if they started saying, 'Ooh, mummy,' then I would go from there."

On how her children react and if they feel uncomfortable, Frankie confessed that her eldest son Parker can look uneasy, forcing her to cover up.

The star opened up on Loose Women

"Parker sometimes, I can see, might feel a bit uncomfortable, so I would cover up," she added. "So I just go from their cues. But I remember growing up and seeing my parents run to and from the bathroom and I didn't think twice about it. Hopefully I would make them feel comfortable in that way."

