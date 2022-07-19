Frankie Bridge shows off son's 'individuality' with unique hair transformation

Frankie Bridge is encouraging her children to explore their individuality in the sweetest way! Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the Loose Women star revealed that she has finally let her eldest son Parker dye his hair blue now that school is closed for the summer.

"My handsome boy wanted to have blue hair," she wrote alongside a snap of her eight-year-old son getting his hair dyed.

Showing off the end results, Frankie explained: "But... he's very very happy with the outcome! Three years he's waited for this... so I promised this summer holiday he could have it."

She added: "I love it when they want to play around and show their individuality [blue heart emoji]."

Frankie, 33, is a doting mum to two sons, Parker and six-year-old Carter, both of whom she shares with husband Wayne Bridge, 41. The TV star is also a stepmother to Wayne's eldest child Jaydon, 15, whom he shares with Vanessa Perroncel.

Frankie shared this snap of her eldest son getting his hair dyed

The former Saturdays singer is much-loved for her down-to-earth approach to parenting and often reveals that things aren't as picture-perfect as they appear on social media. "That's something people will probably give me stick for," she told Grazia in 2021.

"But I do feel it always comes at a cost - whether that's giving up time with your child to go to work or taking less time for work to be with your child, or if that's mentally or financially.

The TV star is allowing her kids to explore their individuality

"It’s not me wanting to say to women, 'You can't have it all,' because we absolutely can. But it's [questioning] the idea you have to have it all. Or you have to want to have it all – not everyone does. And this idea you can have it all and do it all at 100 per cent and enjoy every second of it."

