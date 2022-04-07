Frankie Bridge makes candid comment about her family with intimate photo The Loose Women star's 'me time' was interrupted

Frankie Bridge had the ultimate pamper session at home away from her husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons. However, the R&R time was swiftly interrupted by her pet pooch.

MORE: Frankie Bridge addresses Loose Women feuds and details 'nerves' over clashing with co-stars

"No one in my family has any spatial awareness… and I'm totally fine about it [heart emoji] #dog," the Loose Women star simply remarked on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge shares her and Wayne's surprising bedtime ritual

The snap showed Frankie lying down on her massage table with her adorable dog Turbo resting by her head. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "You seem like you and you're dog have just found paradise." Another said: "You look so peaceful." A third post read: "Totally acceptable. Dogs follow no rules."

MORE: Frankie Bridge stuns in beach attire - but son Carter is not impressed

SEE: Frankie Bridge just styled this spring's hottest trend in an unexpected way

The former Saturdays band member is married to ex-England footballer husband Wayne, with whom she shares sons Parker, eight, and six-year-old Carter. Frankie is also a stepmother to Wayne's eldest child Jaydon, 15, whom he shares with Vanessa Perroncel.

The heartwarming post comes months after Frankie admitted that she often feels broody - but she isn't sure whether she is ready for baby number three.

Frankie shared this snap with her pooch

"I'm always broody, but it doesn't mean I'm gonna have one - and Wayne definitely doesn't want another," she told Fabulous Magazine. "I like the idea of it, but the reality is different."

Asked whether she would love to have a daughter, Frankie added: "I'm not fussed about [having a girl]. Would it be nice to have a girl, to experience it? Yes, of course, but I don't have this big yearning.

"And things get confusing when you've got more than two children - cars are a nightmare and I've only got two hands. It stresses me out, the thought of putting someone else into our calendar."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.