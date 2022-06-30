Loose Women's Frankie Bridge welcomes new addition with husband Wayne

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne Bridge have welcomed a brand new addition to their family - an adorable dog called Leia Bridge.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first new images, the Loose Women host revealed that the family were overjoyed to have a "baby girl".

"We've had a girl! Meet Leia Bridge… yes as in Princess Leia… guess who named her?!" she wrote in the caption. "We are all totally in love… as you can see… she's slotted right in… Turbo is currently not convinced and wondering when she's going to go home?!"

Frankie's Saturdays' bandmate Mollie King was quick to write, saying: "She's adorable!! Love her!" One fan remarked: "Ohhhh she's cute!! We are a 2 dog family it's crazy but we love it!" Another post read: "So so so cute! Welcome Princess Leia!"

Frankie, 33, and Wayne, 41, are doting parents to sons Parker, eight, and six-year-old Carter. The TV star is also a stepmother to Wayne's eldest child Jaydon, 15, whom he shares with Vanessa Perroncel.

Frankie shared these new pictures of her pet dog Leia

Earlier this year, Frankie admitted that she often feels broody - but she isn't sure whether she is ready for baby number three. "I'm always broody, but it doesn't mean I'm gonna have one - and Wayne definitely doesn't want another," she told Fabulous Magazine. "I like the idea of it, but the reality is different."

Asked whether she would love to have a daughter, Frankie added: "I'm not fussed about [having a girl]. Would it be nice to have a girl, to experience it? Yes, of course, but I don't have this big yearning.

"And things get confusing when you've got more than two children - cars are a nightmare and I've only got two hands. It stresses me out, the thought of putting someone else into our calendar."

