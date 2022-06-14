Loose Women's Frankie Bridge reveals brilliant parenting hack for sons Parker and Carter

Frankie Bridge has revealed an ingenious parenting hack that she has been using that has helped her two young sons transition into a new school.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Loose Women star – who shares Parker and Carter with husband Wayne Bridge – divulged she pens sweet notes that are kept in their lunchboxes.

The picture featured two bananas which had Frankie's writing emblazoned across them. She explained: "When the boys started at their new school a year ago, I wanted to let them know I was thinking about them…

"To put a smile on their face if it was a tough day… now a year down the line… I'm clutching at straws! [laughing face emoji] even the inspiration quotes need to be googled or searched for on Pinterest."

She added: "By the way… Carter likes a heartfelt message. Parker likes a joke."

Frankie shared this amazing parenting hack

One of the messages on the bananas read: "Work hard, be kind and amazing things will happen! Love you." The other stated: "What did mummy tomato say to the baby tomato? - Come on! Ketchup!!"

The former Saturdays band member, 33, is married to ex-England footballer husband Wayne, with whom she shares sons Parker, eight, and six-year-old Carter. Frankie is also a stepmother to Wayne's eldest child Jaydon, 15, whom he shares with Vanessa Perroncel.

The TV star is much-loved for her down-to-earth approach to parenting and often reveals that things aren't as picture-perfect as they appear on social media.

The TV star is married to Wayne Bridge

"That's something people will probably give me stick for," she told Grazia in 2021. "But I do feel it always comes at a cost – whether that's giving up time with your child to go to work or taking less time for work to be with your child, or if that's mentally or financially.

"It’s not me wanting to say to women, 'You can't have it all,' because we absolutely can. But it's [questioning] the idea you have to have it all. Or you have to want to have it all – not everyone does. And this idea you can have it all and do it all at 100% and enjoy every second of it."

