Avril Lavigne stuns in incredible new tour merch She makes a hoodie look so glam

Orange is Avril Lavigne’s color and we aren’t complaining!

MORE: Avril Lavigne shares her tour essentials whilst looking phenomenal in crop top

The Sk8ter Boi singer uploaded several pictures of herself wearing a hoodie from her official merchandise to Instagram on Tuesday.

The musician who became famous at a young age displayed the split hoodie in black and orange with a heart logo on the front.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Avril Lavigne shared a sweet video of how her fiancé Mod Sun supports her on tour

Posing in front of a fitting orange backdrop, Avril pairs the hoodie with fishnet leggings and black studded knee-high boots. Avril wore a nude lip, big eyelashes, and her trademark black smokey eye.

Given that her vivid hair was kept sleek and straight, it appears that her orange-dipped tips won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

MORE: Avril Lavigne ditches her trademark stage look for new Versace jacket

The actress, who tagged photographer Nathan James, appeared in a variety of poses, the first of which was flawlessly symmetrical and serious; as you swipe through the images, she appears more carefree as her long hair is captured in motion.

Avril captioned the photo with an orange and black heart along with a skull emoji and received numerous comments from fans complimenting the Girlfriend singer.

One commented: “I love this new hoodie!!!” along with fire and red heart emojis. Another added: “Absolutely stunning.”

“CONGRATS ON THE VMAS NOMINATIONS QUEEN,” a third added after Avril was nominated for an MTV Video Music Award.

MORE: Avril Lavigne stuns in mini skirt and fishnets for fun new video

Avril started her exclusive set in June and is currently on the road with Machine Gun Kelly as part of his summer North American tour in promotion of his upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout.

Avril and Machine Gun Kelly released their single Bois Lie in February 2022

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter has developed into quite the content creator while engaging in TikTok trends and creating videos such as transformations.

MORE: Avril Lavigne rocks satin bustier and leather for wild night out

Additionally, she has even included Machine Gun Kelly in her videos and shared her tour essentials.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.