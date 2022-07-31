Sarina Wiegman overcomes major personal struggle to lead England's Lionesses in 2022 Euros final The star coach is a true fighter

Sarina Wiegman, 52, overcame two major personal battles in order to be able to lead her incredible team, the Lionesses, in this year's Euros final.

According to The Sun, the The Hague national suffered a horrendous bereavement ahead of the tournament, as her sister passed away just one month before kick off. Sarina took a mere one week off to allow herself to grieve alongside her family.

WATCH: Prince William visits England Women at St George's Park

The star's team banded around their manager, who has led the players into obtaining 18 unbeaten games, and asked if they could wear mourning bands in the first friendly match since the shock news.

At the time Sarina said: "They are such great people and it shows how close we are. It was a great gesture and I’m sure my sister would have been proud."

Sarina was ecstatic after England beat Spain last week

Sarina has also recently overcome a bout of Covid which she managed to clear ahead of the quarter-final with Spain last week.

The England manager has always had an unmatched passion for the game and made history as the first-ever woman to coach the men's professional team back in her home country.

The football icon is also a doting mother to two beautiful daughters, Sacha and Lauren, whom she shares with husband Marten Glotzbach.

Sarina is a doting mother-of-two

According to reports, Marten, like his football-fanatic wife, also shares a love of the sport and coaches Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag.

Whilst Sarina likes to keep her personal life on the private side, she did share one sweet snap of the family-of-four all together during Christmas 2020, which the star uploaded to her Instagram feed.

In the sweet photo, taken alongside their family Christmas tree, the family look happier than ever and you cannot ignore how much sisters Sacha and Lauren look like their sporty mum, as both girls have inherited the same honey-blonde tresses.

The star was feeling passionate ahead of the tournament

The snap also shows husband Marten beaming from ear to ear as he cuddled up to who appears to be the family pup - a large black and tanned Doberman.

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the rare family update. One fan wrote: "What a beautiful family, happy holidays and a fantastic 2021."

A second wrote: "What a nice picture with your beautiful girls. Have a nice holiday," with a kissing face emoji.

The Euros final will be held at Wembley stadium this weekend

A third wrote: "Beautiful doggy!! Merry Christmas from Scotland," with two blue hearts. A fourth said: "Merry Christmas Sarina, to you and your family. Lots of love and Happiness for 2021."

Ahead of this year's Euros, Sarina took to Instagram with a passionate message for fans.

She penned: "The preparation is done, time to shine. I can't wait to get started. I wish all the fans a fantastic tournament. We can really use your support so see you at the stadiums," on an epic photo as she posed alongside England's three-lion emblem.

