Lioness head coach Sarina Wiegman's husband is also linked to the sporting world - all you need to know

The Lionesses will be the stars of the show during the Women's World Cup final on Sunday as the team of incredible players take on Spain in the hopes of becoming this year's champions and finally bringing football home.

The game will take place in Sydney, Australia, and the team have the backing of everyone up and down the country including royalty. A lot of their playing style will be coming from their head coach, Sarina Weigman, who steered them to victory during the Women's Euros last year.

Sarina and the Lionesses will be aiming to replicate the success once again and one of the people who will be cheering Sarina all the way is her loving husband, Marten Glotzbach. However, Marten is also quite notable in the sporting world, especially when it comes to Sarina's home country of the Netherlands. Here's all you need to know about the head coach's husband...

Who is Sarina Wiegman's husband Marten Glotzbach?

Marten is an economics professor teaching at the Sebroek College in Sarina's home country of the Netherlands. He also helps plan football matches for the education institute's football teams. Marten started his career at Host Broadcast Services (HBS), which films major sporting events, where he worked as a youth trainer and coordinator.

Although he studied economics, he decided to move into the sporting world by taking several training courses in order to become a qualified football coach, and he has worked alongside his wife when she was the head coach for both the Dutch and the England women's football teams.

Do Sarina Wiegman and Marten Glotzbach have children?

Sarina and Marten are doting parents to their two daughters, Sacha and Lauren, although the couple often keep their children out of the spotlight. The secrecy over their daughters extends to the girls' social media accounts, which are both set to private and the parents have never revealed how old the pair are.

Sarina has shared snippets of her girls on her social media pages, during family holidays, with her most recent snap showing the family celebrating Christmas together back in 2020.

Alongside a photo of the family-of-four, and their adorable pooch, stood in front of a Christmas tree, Sarina mused: "What a year it has been... live differently, work differently, no fans in the stadiums. We've missed you so much! Health is not taken for granted, and that has become even clearer in 2020. I wish you very merry Christmas and a very beautiful, sporty and happy 2021."