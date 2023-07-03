When does Women's World Cup 2023 start and when to watch England

The Lionesses will soon be jetting off to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 World Cup, which is jointly hosted by the two countries.

England is one of the favourites to win this year's competition as European champions and semi-finalists in 2015 and 2019.

The United States serve as one of the Lionesses' main barriers to the trophy and will be striving to win for the third successive time.

Keep reading to find out when exactly the World Cup begins, as well as when and where you can watch England play.

When does World Cup 2023 start?

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on 20 July.

The tournament is split across nine cities and ten venues, with six matches taking place in Australia and four being held in New Zealand.

England are the European champions

The opening match will see New Zealand take on Norway, before Australia plays against Ireland later that day.

The knockout stages commence on 5 August, while the World Cup final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 August.

How to watch the Women's World Cup

Following a controversial dispute between various European nations and FIFA, the TV rights have been agreed. Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, threatened a media blackout for the 'big five' European countries after the initial offers from broadcasters were low.

© Brendy Nunez/SPP/Shutterstock The World Cup final will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 August

"It is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the Fifa Women's World Cup," Infantino said. "Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair, we will be forced not to broadcast the Fifa’s Women’s World Cup into the 'big five' European countries."

However, a deal was struck in mid-June and so viewers in the UK will be able to watch every game on the BBC and ITV.

© SAEED KHAN Australia's Sarah Hunter, Courtney Nevin, and Clare Hunt take selfies with the trophy for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup football tournament

The BBC will air live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website. Football fans will also be able to tune into BC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app for live audio commentary.

As for ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as on its online streaming platform ITVX.

When to watch England play in Women's World Cup

England will play their Group D matches in Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide.

Their first match against Haiti takes place on 22 July and the game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.

© Zac Goodwin - PA Images Live coverage will air on the BBC

The Lionesses will then play Denmark on 28 July, with the match kicking off at 9.30am BST and broadcast on the BBC.

England's final group-stage fixture is against China and will be held on Tuesday 1 August. Viewers can tune into ITV for the match, which starts at 12pm BST.