Carrie Underwood looks so different in celebratory photo with someone special

Carrie Underwood, 39, looked so different in a throwback photo with fellow singer Barbara Mandrell that she shared on her Instagram feed for a special reason.

"Can't wait to honor one of my heroes, @barbaramandrellmusic, at the @opry in celebration of her 50th Opry anniversary! Watch live tonight on @circleallaccess, YouTube or Facebook at 8/7c," announced Carrie.

Carrie looked very young, wearing an orange strapless dress and her signature blond locks were styled in a bouncy blowdry, very different to the boho waves she rocks these days.

Barbara is one of the original country stars, and her now-famous tagline is: "She was country when country wasn't cool!"

Fans of Carrie had nothing but love for the singing duo. "She’s so INCREDIBLE. You’re both phenomenal women," wrote one and: "It's gonna be awesome! Love you both," added another.

One fan wanted to know when the picture was taken, inquiring: "Wondering how old this photo is?" Another comment provided a guestimate: "Looks like a photo from around 2007-ish."

Barbara also shared the news of her upcoming performance on her own Instagram feed, accompanying it with a dazzling video of her on stage.

The star shared a special throwback photo

It's an exciting time for Carrie's career as she is getting ready to kick off her long-awaited Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

The show, in support of her latest album, will feature 43 dates spanning across the United States, starting on 15 October and ending in March 2023.

Carrie's kids are her biggest fans

The first show takes place in Greenville, South Carolina, and she will also visit her home state of Tennessee.

The tour means that the American Idol winner will have to be away from her family, husband Mike Fisher and her two young sons, Jacob and Isaiah.

Her kids appear to be her biggest fans, sporting branded bomber jackets in support of their famous mom recently. It is unknown if the family will travel to see Carrie while she is on tour. Watch this space!

