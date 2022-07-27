Carrie Underwood prepares to embark on major tour away from family The country star is ready to go

Carrie Underwood is one of the most dynamic stars in the country music industry, and also one of its busiest, frequently appearing on some of the biggest stages around the country and world.#

However, above all, she enjoys spending time with her family, including husband Mike Fisher and her two young sons, Jacob and Isaiah.

The singer is preparing to leave them for an extended period of time, though, as she prepares to embark on a nationwide tour in about two months.

While delivering other grand performances and dropping music, Carrie is getting ready to kick off her long-awaited Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

The show, in support of her latest album, will feature 43 dates spanning across the United States, starting on 15 October and ending in March 2023.

The first show takes place in Greenville, South Carolina, and will hit up states like Texas, New York, Minnesota, and even her home state of Tennessee, with Jimmie Allen being her supporting act throughout.

Carrie will embark on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour on 15 October

While it's an exciting time for the American Idol winner, it will mean that she will be spending a great deal of time away from her family.

Her sons and husband have, on occasion, joined her on tour, though, flying out for a couple shows at a time, especially being there to support Carrie during her Las Vegas residency.

However, the planning for the tour makes it such that the mom-of-two won't get to miss spending important dates with her family.

The first leg of the tour will run till November and then break till February, allowing Carrie the opportunity to spend the holidays at home.

Jacob and Isaiah have been incredibly supportive of their famous mom

Currently, she's been enjoying a little bit of downtime at her ranch, especially engaging in a lot of gardening, frequently sharing videos and photos from her lush estate and the produce they've grown so far. She even took off on a family vacation to Dollywood.

