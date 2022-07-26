Carrie Underwood’s incredible acoustic performance sends fans into a tailspin The American Idol star has the voice of an angel

Since the release of her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10, 2022, Carrie Underwood has been tremendously busy, giving fans a wide range of songs to include in their summer playlists and a handful of live performances to enjoy.

MORE: Carrie Underwood posts rare photo of sons in heartfelt family update: 'I feel the need to share'

Twelve new songs are included on her ninth studio album, one of which is the classic country song Ghost Story.

The American country singer was one of the newest performers on Apple Music Sessions, covering Ozzy Osbourne's Mama, I'm Coming Home and performing hits from her most recent discography. Apple Music's brand-new, cutting-edge studios in Nashville, Tennessee, was where Carrie recorded her songs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood is unrecognizable in incredible 1990s video

She is sporting a cropped, oversized black denim jacket with a gold sequined mini skirt for a sophisticated glam country style, and she looks simply stunning while singing an acoustic version of Ghost Story.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares never-before-seen video that gets fans talking

Carrie accessorizes with several rings, a huge black choker, and large round gold earrings. With her makeup bronzed, she looks amazing in the studio's undertone lighting.

Her lips are the ideal nude, and her eyelids are covered in gold glitter. Her golden hair is worn loosely and has mermaid-like waves in it.

MORE: Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have very different approaches when it comes to socializing

She said in an interview with Apple: “Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I’m excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans.”

Many fans took to the comments to praise the former American Idol winner. One wrote: “Hands down one of the best voices in the industry!”

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares incredible view of endless garden on 400-acre family farm

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals moment she 'froze' during star-struck moment at Glastonbury

Another added: “Always beautiful and inspirational.. Much Love,” with a third adding: “Sound so cool! Your voice shines in acoustic versions.”

The country singer recently performed at ABC's CMA Fest 2022

On Friday, the award-winning celebrity shared a never-before-seen video of her singing from what appeared to be 1993, when Carrie was 10, which then switched to a video of her performing in 2022. She was singing Patty Loveless' 1993 single, Blame It On Your Heart and it made the most incredible throwback video!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.