GMA star Lara Spencer rocks baby pink bikini for snorkeling adventure

GMA star Lara Spencer has wowed fans with a gorgeous picture of her snorkeling in a slinky pink bikini.

The news anchor is in Greece with her husband Rick McVey and their blended family, and Lara took to social media to share a picture of herself with daughter Katharine and another young girl, all wearing snorkeling masks.

Referencing the iconic French oceanographer, Jacques Coustea, Lara nicknamed herself Jacqueline Cousteau, captioning the snap: "Kate, Ella and Jacqueline Cousteau. Mother daughter snorkel-highly recommended."

Lara wore a string bikini in a baby pink color that tied around her neck. With her wet hair slicked back, the mom-of-two looked like a water goddess, and fans loved the look, praising her body confidence and asking her to share what they saw under the sea.

The group have been in Santorini and Lara has been taking to Instagram to share glimpses of her Greek adventure, most recently sharing photos with her children and husband.

Posing in between deck chairs in front of the Santorini skyline with the ocean in the back, the couple look stunning under the golden hour light.

Lara rocked the swimwear for her snorkeling adventures

The couple met after being set up on a blind date, and became engaged in January 2018, wedding in September 2018 in Vail, Colorado.

During her time in Greece however, work wasn't too far from her mind as she bumped into none other than her co-anchor Amy Robach.

In the snapshot - which was also shared on Amy's Instagram account - Lara looked phenomenal dressed in a black cut-out dress which was teamed with a chain link bag and statement earrings.

Amy also looked stylish wearing a patterned mini dress. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Look who I found in Greece!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beauties, great picture," while another wrote: "Beautiful ladies."