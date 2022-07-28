Lara Spencer shares sweet sun-kissed photo with husband during Greek vacation Have you seen her dress?

Good Morning America’s Lara Spencer has been fulfilling her Mamma Mia dreams on her latest getaway to Greece.

The host has been taking to Instagram to share glimpses of her Greek adventure most recently sharing photos in her bikini, another featuring her children Katharine and Duff, and her latest a couple picture featuring her husband Richard McVey.

Posing in between deck chairs in front of the Santorini skyline with the ocean in the back, the couple look stunning under the golden hour light.

WATCH: Lara Spencer encounters animals on Martha Stewart's farm where she is hosting her Great American tag sale

Lara is dressed in a plunge green and white paisley printed dress with the sides cut out at the waist with ring detailing. She pairs the gorgeous dress with bronze sandals, whilst also layering various gold necklaces around her necks.

Her blonde locks with effortless waves fall softly past her shoulders. Her makeup is simple, wearing near to no glam radiating an incredible sun-kissed tan.

American entrepreneur Richard looks dashing in a blue button up shirt paired with white jeans and a classic black belt around his waist.

Opting for sunnies, Richard also accessories with a large watch glistening on his wrist. Going for a more casual look, he adds some white and blue sneakers to the look.

Lara captioned the image: “Tzatziki coming,” which we can assume this is a quick snap before the couple go and enjoy some traditional Greek cuisine with some fresh and tangy flavor with Greek yogurt and cucumber.

Lara Spencer's having an amazing time on holiday with close ones

Fans rushed to the comments to send compliments to the couple of four years. “So happy that you found happiness and love,” one wrote, with a second writing: “You both look great and the view is spectacular!”

Others were obsessed with Lara’s dress: “You are absolutely gorgeous in that dress Lara I love it.” Another added: “What a view!! Oh and I LOVE your dress!”

The couple met after being set up on a blind date, and became engaged in January 2018, wedding in September 2018 in Vail, Colorado and will soon be celebrating four years together.

Lara is said to be staying in Oia, Santorini on the family affair spending time hopping around the many Greek islands.

