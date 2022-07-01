Lara Spencer shares new poolside birthday selfie and fans are obsessed with her cake The star recently turned 53

Another day, another cake for Lara Spencer who has been dining out on her birthday over the last couple of weeks.

The star celebrated her 53rd birthday on 19 June and has delighted fans by bringing them along on her multiple celebrations.

The GMA host went to London and Paris with her family, including her two children and husband, Richard McVey, and the festivities don't appear to be slowing down.

Lara took to Instagram on Friday to share snapshots from a party thrown by her dear friends - and everything from the setting to the sensational cakes looked divine.

Lara's social media followers were blown away by a snapshot in which the birthday girl was posing in front of an impressive looking swimming pool, with a lake view.

But it was the desserts on the dish in front of her which got everyone obsessing. Her caption read: "@stupidgoodcake has done it again! Check out the 4 pics here to prove it!!! First-Thanks to my tennis girls for a fab, fun, festive belated bday bash; and to @nononanette10 for her stupid good dessert.

Lara's location and her cake were spectacular

"This is ENTIRELY made of rice crispy treats and the accessories and signs are all edible white chocolate. You are a sweet genius, woman!" Her fans agreed the creation - which spelled out 'WE LOVE LARA' - was perfection.

"Wow. That’s a wonderful beautiful cake .. Happy Birthday Again," wrote one, while another added: "Looks too cute to eat," and a third said: "That is AMAZING."

Lara has loved every minute of her birthday and was thrilled to have both daughter, Katharine, and son, Duff - who is at college - travel abroad with her to celebrate.

Lara also had a celebration in London with her children and husband

Lara recently opened up to HELLO! magazine about her daughter's college plans and shared her relief that she still has another year to go.

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

Lara also revealed that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

