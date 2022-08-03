Christine Lampard's Lionesses-inspired daughter delights fans with adorable photo

Christine Lampard gave fans a rare glimpse of her budding footballer daughter Patricia as the family stepped out to enjoy a day at Everton club.

Taking to her Instagram, the doting mother shared a snap of her three-year-old rocking a royal blue Everton football shirt, club socks and a pair of white shorts.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia playing football

She captioned her post: "Our future #lioness dressing herself for our @everton family day out".

Following the Lionesses spectacular victory over Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final, it seems like little Patricia has been swept up in the football excitement along with the rest of the nation.

Patricia showed off her gleaming football kit

The 43-year-old's fans went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "Yayyyy! Have so loved being on the tube and seeing so many young girls in football gear" while a second penned: "Once a blue always a blue!"

Commenting on her daughter's grown-up appearance, a third fan remarked: "Ah bless her. Gosh how quickly Patricia has grown" and a fourth added: "Come on Patricia you have one of the best players who will coach you @franklampard".

Christine's kids appear to be taking after their father

Christine's adorable post comes after she made a candid confession about dealing with "anxiety" after having children. Speaking to The Mirror, the Loose Women presenter said: "I try and be chilled, but it’s made me much more anxious. It's created a form of health anxiety in me. Suddenly I think, 'I can't be ill because I’ve got to be here for you.'"

She added: "I have a constant worry about them - if I could zip them up in a NASA spacesuit it would be wonderful."

The duo tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015

Christine and husband Frank, who have been married for six years, are currently based in different cities due to their individual work commitments. "I'm trying to have a good balance," she continued. "Frank's away and my family are back home so I have to be well-planned. The beauty of live telly is you know when you’re finished. I dip in and do my bits but I’m mostly at home."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2015 and are proud parents to Patricia, three, and little Freddie, one. Christine is also a stepmum to Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from Frank's previous relationship with model Elen Rivas.

