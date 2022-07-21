Loose Women's Christine Lampard 'cringes' after revealing frank confession

Christine Lampard opened up about her childhood, revealing she was the perfect student on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women.

However, her co-host Coleen Nolan was left a little unimpressed when she learnt that Christine was made her school's Head Girl during her final year - and went as far as to quip that it gave her the "ick".

WATCH: Christine Lampard makes confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

"That gives me the ick," she remarked, to which the mum-of-two smirked whilst holding up a sign that read, "head girl". However, Christine did confess it was cringe by saying: "I know I am an absolute melt, aren't I?"

The confession comes days after the TV star reflected on her marriage with Frank Lampard, and explained how they endure a long-distance relationship.

"When he did play, we were obviously in London together, and he was at Chelsea, but he would be away two nights of the week at least," she said on the show.

The TV star was head girl at her school

"Then he would go away for the World Cup, which was six weeks and things like that, then once all that started to shift, we have been in London, a year in Manchester, two years in New York, a year in Derby, and now he is in Liverpool."

The couple, who have been married for six years, are currently based in different cities due to their individual work commitments. Reflecting on spending so much time apart, Christine added: "So there has always been some form of distance, and I have become very good at making a rented home a home quite quickly because you can't get your place."

However, things get tricky when it comes to children's schools. "That is the crucial part of it, I think once the children are in school and if they are settled, it is a huge upheaval," she explained.

"To lift an entire family and to potentially move every year, which lots of people do. There are all sorts of jobs that involve that, and certainly football comes into it as well, but that is where I am still lucky."

