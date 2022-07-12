Christine Lampard's £55 bodycon dress mesmerises Loose Women viewers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is back from her holidays, looking sunkissed and ready for action on Tuesday's Loose Women.

READ: Christine Lampard stuns in lace dress whilst partying with Frank in Ibiza

The beautiful raven-haired presenter rocked a dazzling new outfit in the form of a light blue, bodycon dress from mid-range high street brand Cos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The 'Gathered Midi Dress' costs £55.30 in the brand's summer sale and is crafted from a cotton blend. The slim fit midi style is elevated with asymmetrical channel gatherings that highlight the silhouette, and the skirt features a subtle A-line hem.

Christine looked stunning in her Cos dress

We love the round neck and the fact that it's sleeveless. It's almost sold out, so don't delay if you wish to invest!

MORE: Christine Lampard steals the show in emerald-green suit

We've also found a similar alternative too; happy shopping!

Christine's dress:

Gathered Midi Dress, £55.30, Cos

The mother-of-two added black high heels from Gucci and captioned her stylish outfit shot: "See you at 12.30 for your daily dose of @loosewomen dress from @cosstores @mothershoppers."

Just like Christine's:

Celine Boat Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Midi dress, £80, Wolf & Badger

The snap generated lots of 'likes' and comments, with fans saying how stunning the Irish star looked.

MORE: Christine Lampard's £10m monochrome mansion with husband Frank is so chic

Christine may be a busy mum, but she always ensures she looks chic, no matter what. She recently told HELLO!: "My mum uniform starts from the feet up and I work around it. As long as it involves a flat shoe. Something comfy to whip around in the car. Jeans and the white shirt from my collection, quite chilled if you have something to do after."

READ: Christine Lampard wears £275 T-shirt and skinny jeans for date with Frank

Speaking of shoes, the TV star has the best style tip: "If you have enough room in your bag, always have your heels with you so you can go from day to night. My new collection represents this as there is an outfit for every occasion, that goes with flats and heels."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.