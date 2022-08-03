Today's Dylan Dreyer asks for votes as she celebrates exciting news about her children's book The mom-of-three took to social media with a message

Dylan Dreyer certainly has her hands full as she juggles her family and her TV career but she's somehow made time to write a children's book too - and it's up for an award!

The star proudly revealed the news about her project away from Today on Instagram when she wrote: "HOORAY for Misty the Cloud!! She’s in the running for Favorite Illustrated Character in the Children’s Book Council’s 2022 Kids’ Book Choice Awards!

"She’s up against some incredible characters but I know she’d love your vote! Link is in my bio and as always thank you for your support!! #kidsbookchoiceawards #noadultsallowed."

WATCH: Today's Dylan Dreyer's video of lookalike son sparks huge reaction

Dylan's fans immediately began commenting and wrote: "Well done! You and Misty always have my vote," and, "Congratulations Dylan! That’s a wonderful honor for your first book," while a third said: "My niece and I loved reading the book! Can’t wait for more Misty adventures."

Earlier this year Dylan stepped away from her hosting duties on Today by leaving her weekend gig to spend more time with her family.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dylan wrote: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely. I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

Dylan's children's book is up for an award

She continued: "Today I’m saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Dylan is also a hand-on mom

Dylan then made reference to the sweet compilation that accompanied her message and wrote: "What a ride it's been (as seen here…thank you @vanwinklehannah for compiling a decade’s worth of memories)!

"Thank you all for watching and I'll continue seeing you Mon-Fri on the 3rd Hour! #bittersweetgoodbye #familytime."

