Dylan Dreyer gets competitive during impressive beach video with her husband The star is a mom-of-three

Dylan Dreyer is one determined woman. The Today show presenter is happily married to her husband, Brian Fichera, but that doesn't mean she's about to let him win.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared a video of the pair battling it out on the beach in a running race.

In the clip, the mom-of-three makes serious strides as she surges powerfully forward through the sand - while her husband faceplants behind her.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer films the reality of living with young children

Dylan captioned the post: "If you follow @fishlense perhaps you saw the video of him and me racing…and Brian winning. THIS is the video of what happened the first race. Who’s the winner now???"

Sure enough, on Brian's Instagram feed there was a slow motion video of them racing one another, only in this one he just pipped her to the post.

Fans adored their banter and commented: "We all win because of this video," and another added: "I'm dying with laughter."

Dylan couldn't wait to share her 'winning' video with fans

The pair have an amazing relationship and often share relatable parenting posts as they navigate family life with their three children.

On Father's Day, Dylan penned a sweet tribute to Brian telling him just how much she appreciates him.

The Today meteorologist, who raises sons Calvin, five, Oliver, two, and Rusty, one, with Brian, shared some adorable unseen photos of her devoted husband with his boys, praising him for being the ultimate role model.

Dylan and Brian share three children together

She penned: "He's rarely IN the pictures because he's usually TAKING the pictures! @fishlense you bring more smiles to this family than I know what to do with. Our boys have quite the role model in you and all I can hope for is that they grow up to be just like you...

"The way you love, the way you laugh, the way you care…we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Happy Father's Day!!!! We all love you very much!"

