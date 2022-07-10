Dylan Dreyer's sons adorably follow in her footsteps during action-packed sporting getaway The NBC star is a golfing champion

Dylan Dreyer is having the time of her life at the AC Golf Championship in California over the past week while away from Today, and her family has been right there with her.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's fans are in awe of her after realizing her workload

While she plays, her husband Brian Fichera and sons Calvin, Oliver, and baby Rusty have been cheering her on from the sidelines.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares baby Rusty's cute milestone

She even revealed that while she was making strokes of her own, so were her two older sons, sharing pictures of them with mini putters playing rounds of their own.

And in another adorable video clip she posted, Calvin really got into the spirit of the game, enthusiastically whooping for his mom every time she sank one in.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer as you've never seen her before in new photo with husband Brian Fichera

It got to the point that she gave him the club to try it out himself and they high-fived after he scored, with Dylan writing: "Getting a feel for the greens @edgewoodtahoe

"Calvin's got it down already! Glad my caddie is also my cameraman #caddydaddy."

Dylan's sons were just as interested in golfing as she was

Her followers loved getting the glimpse into their relationship and many cheered the proud mama on, with one writing: "Love how he gets to see his mom compete."

Another said: "Man he is goooood at it! A pro already?! Awesome job Calvin," and a third commented: "He is so amazing and it's so wonderful that you can share this experience with him!"

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's latest family update has fans all offering the same advice

MORE: Dylan Dreyer melts hearts with family photos marking Rusty's nine month milestone

She concluded her time at the championship with a beautiful series of sun-drenched family photos by the beach at Lake Tahoe.

Dylan opened up about how much it meant to have her family by her side, writing: "Sunset on Lake Tahoe! It's so special to have my family here with me for @acchampionship.

The Today star's family has been supporting her on her tournament run

"My boys got to see me play a few good holes. I tear up every time I see them cheering me on!! I've got the best fans in the world!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.