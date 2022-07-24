Dylan Dreyer reveals her son's adorable resemblance to Prince George

Dylan Dreyer may not have any ties, that she knows of, to the royal family, but she thinks her son Calvin has a sweet connection with Prince George!

Chatting about the young heir to the throne during Friday's 3rd hour of the Today Show, the host revealed that she believes her eldest son, who is five-years-old, bears an uncanny resemblance to the nine-year-old Brit.

In order to prove it to her co-star and viewers of the show, she shared an adorable photo of her son smiling ear to ear, and while jury's still out on whether they do look alike, there's no doubt Calvin is as adorable as it gets.

"I just think he looks so much like Calvin," Dylan declared, as she held up a photo on her phone of a grinning Calvin.

She further explained: "Every time I see the prince, I'm like, 'Oh, you look like my little prince,'" attributing the brunt of the resemblance to "that big cheesy smile" of his.

Her co-stars couldn't help but agree, and NBC's senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen told the mom-of-three: "Oh, my gosh, they are spitting image."

The two are simply adorable regardless of their resemblance

The anchor later took to Twitter to reaffirm her opinion of the little royal and her own son, writing: "The hair and the smile is what does it for me!"

Fans were quick to express their own thoughts, and opinions were mixed, with some viewers writing: "Both cute but no," and: "I don't see it," as well as: "I don't see it, but they are both very handsome."

Awww! 💕 @DylanDreyerNBC thinks her son Calvin looks so much like Prince George! pic.twitter.com/S88Wiuv4vY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 22, 2022

Dylan couldn't help but gush over her cute kid

Still, others sided with Dylan, commenting: "They are both cutie pies," with another stating: "So much resemblance!!" and someone even said: "I see Kate in Calvin, he is precious."

The Today host has three kids with husband Brian Fichera, who she married in 2012. Calvin;s two little brothers are Oliver George, two, and Russell James, who is almost one-year-old.

