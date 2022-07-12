Dylan Dreyer shares gorgeous beach photo during working holiday with her family The Today star is having a great time away!

Dylan Dreyer is enjoying every moment of her time in Tahoe, where she has gone with her entire family for work.

The Today star is working at the American Century Championship and has been posting some lovely pictures from the experience online.

Most recently, the mother-of-three shared a gorgeous family shot taken in front of the beach at sunset, and she looked incredible.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt and white skinny jeans, Dylan was all smiles as she held her middle son Oliver and baby Rusty in each arm.

Her husband Brian Fichera stood next to her holding their oldest child Calvin on his shoulders.

In the caption, Dylan gushed: "Sunset on Lake Tahoe! It’s so special to have my family here with me for @acchampionship My boys got to see me play a few good holes. I tear up every time I see them cheering me on!! I’ve got the best fans in the world!!"

Dylan Dreyer shared a lovely beachside photo with her family - and she looked incredible!

While she's having a great time away with her loved ones, getting to Tahoe took a lot of planning - and involved a long journey.

Last week when they arrived, Dylan revealed that it had been quite the adventure, and that they didn't arrive until 1am. Fans were full of praise for the star, with many left wondering how she does it all.

"Where do you find the energy? You also just hosted the Fourth of July Today show," one wrote, while another commented: "That's got to be tough. Have a great time." A third added: "This grandma so admires you. You're so strong doing it all with a smile. You’ll look back one day and wish you were doing it all over again. Enjoy!"

Dylan is a doting mother-of-three

Just before she went, the star shared a picture of herself preparing for the big trip, which saw her folding up lots of tiny outfits for all three of her sons, alongside an image of her husband's slightly different - and less organised - approach to packing.

The family live in an apartment in New York City, close to the Today studios, where Dylan has been working for over a decade.

When Dylan announced the news that she was expecting her third child, fans rushed to tell her she'd "have to move" to a bigger home, but after welcoming baby number three, Dylan proudly revealed: "I think they all fit just fine…for now." The boys share a room and it looks like so much fun with bunk beds and an array of toys.

