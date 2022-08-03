Travis Bacon makes rare statement about living with bipolar disorder Fans were quick to praise him for his transparency

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son, Travis Bacon, leads a relatively private life, and fans rarely get to see much of the 33-year-old aside from sweet tributes to him from his parents on social media.

The musician's latest post however shares a rare glimpse into his personal life, as he opens up about his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

Travis took to both TikTok and Instagram to update fans on what it is like to live with bipolar disorder, and his favorite healthy ways he manages his mental health.

The video sees the singer in what appears to be his backyard, and he is working out by boxing with a punching dummy. His statement about living with BPD was both extremely candid and insightful to other people living with the same diagnosis.

He wrote: "Here is a friendly reminder that living with bipolar disorder often means people may resent [you] for your mental health when it interferes with their life plans."

The metal rocker further added: "Finding healthy ways to channel your rage and mania is conducive to your survival and manifesting positivity on this wretched Earth."

Travis' honest and thoughtful reminder

He explained: "Mine's Muay Thai. What's yours?" Muay Thai is a form of boxing known as the art of eight limbs and it "uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques."

In his caption, Travis revealed some of his upcoming work plans, writing: "Pitched for two projects this month I really want. Trying to manifest some positivity rather than spiraling into a comfortable place of self doubt and negativity. The constant struggle…"

The Bacon-Sedgwick bunch are very tight-knit and the four have collaborated on several projects together

Fans inundated him with support in the comments, writing: "Any project would be lucky to have you!" and: "Brilliant share, T. Love this so much," as well as: "Glad you have something that helps you stay grounded. Hope you get the projects!"

Travis has previously worked with both his mom and dad on different film projects as a music composer, most recently in Space Oddity, which was directed by Kyra and Kevin was its leading man.

