Kevin Bacon's off-guard photo during date with Kyra Sedgwick delights fans The celebrity couple share children Travis and Sosie Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick may have been in the entertainment industry for decades, but that doesn't make it any less exciting for them!

The couple were delighted to attend Outfest over the weekend to promote Kevin's new film, They/ Them.

Kyra shared a fun picture of Kevin off-guard as they walked to the event, showing the star dressed in a dapper suit while playfully dancing in the street.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

"Verified I get to be with this guy at @theyslashthemmov @outfest @kevinbacon @theogermaine @carriepreston @austincrute," she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You lucky lady!" while another wrote: "You two are the cutest couple ever!" A third added: "Kevin is the coolest!"

Kevin's film is an upcoming slasher movie where he stars as a Owen Whistler, head of Camp Whistler, a terrifying conversion therapy camp.

Kevin Bacon was caught off-guard in a fun photo posted by Kyra Sedgwick

In the movie, Owen soon comes head to head with Jordan, a trans and nonbinary teen who made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate themselves after attending the camp.

As Jordan and their fellow campers rebel against Owen and his staff’s horrifying methods of "treatment,” several murders begin to happen, resulting in Jordan investigating the camp and its many secrets.

Kevin and Kyra have been married since September 1988 and share two children, Travis and Sosie Bacon, who are also in the entertainment industry.

Kevin and Kyra are incredibly supportive of each other's careers

The couple have their own respective careers but have also worked together on a number of occasions, including Space Oddity, which Kyra directed, and in which Kevin starred.

Travis, meanwhile, worked on the music for the sci-fi film. Speaking of the various times she's worked with her family, the actress admitted to HELLO! on the red carpet at Tribeca Film Festival in June: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it."

The Hollywood couple with children Travis and Sosie

She explained that: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Space Oddity is the third time the mother-of-two has directed her husband, and of the experience, she said: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

