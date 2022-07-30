Kyra Sedgwick stuns in husband Kevin Bacon's new music video The couple married in 1988

Kevin Bacon isn't just a talented actor, he's a musician too and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, is one of his biggest fans.

The Footloose actor recently shared his new music video for his band The Bacon Brothers, and Kyra was the star.

The clip from their hit, Dark Chocolate Eyes, features The Closer actress looking fresh-faced and happy.

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

"My favorite @kyrasedgwickofficial," he wrote. "Check out the @baconbrosmusic new music video for 'Dark Chocolate Eyes' at the link in my bio."

Fans were stunned by her beauty and loved the tribute, writing: "Just beautiful," and, "aw, I love this". Others added: "Your wife is stunning," and, "Kyra hasn't aged".

The couple are incredibly supportive of one another and recently walked the red carpet at Outfest to promote Kevin's new film, They/ Them.

Kyra starred in The Bacon Brothers' new music video

Kyra shared a fun picture of Kevin off-guard as they walked to the event, showing the star dressed in a dapper suit while playfully dancing in the street.

"I get to be with this guy at @theyslashthemmov @outfest @kevinbacon @theogermaine @carriepreston @austincrute," she captioned the post.

Kevin and Kyra have been married since September 1988 and share two children, Travis and Sosie Bacon, who are also in the entertainment industry.

Kyra and Kevin have been together since she was 21

Kyra previously opened up about their longstanding marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

