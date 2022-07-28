Kevin Bacon shares never-before-seen home video of life with Kyra Sedgwick in latest heartfelt tribute

Longtime fans of Kevin Bacon know that besides acting, he has some serious musical skills, and even has a band with his brother named The Bacon Brothers.

While he usually shares his talent with his brother, and they are currently going through a line-up of several concerts, his latest song is all about his wife, Kyra Sedgwick.

The actor made good use of his musical talent to honor his wife and family, and the music video is as sweet as it gets.

WATCH: Kevin and Kyra's love story

Kevin debuted Dark Chocolate Eyes, a new single in him and his brother Michael's latest EP, Erato, and the music video features never before seen clips from his and Kyra's family.

The music video has a vintage, VHS camera feel to it, and the beginning of it sees the singer sit down by a wall made of rocks and start playing his red electric guitar.

The second it cuts away from the shot of him singing, the video gets seriously sentimental, as it shows adorable clips of Kyra when the two were in the very beginning of their three decades long love story.

A glimpse at the sweet tribute video

It shares a heartfelt glimpse into the early stages of their family life as well, with a shot of the actress carrying one of their children, either Sosie or Travis, and she is making silly faces at the camera.

"I never glance in my rear view, unless there's a chance that I see you," he sings in the song, and in the chorus, he perfectly and endearingly describes his wife, singing: "Ready for your close-up… Like magic in a chair… Dark chocolate eyes, angel hair."

The couple have been together for over three decades

Naturally, the EP is a family affair, as Kevin and Kyra's son Travis, who is also a singer and has a band of his own, produced one of the songs, titled Karaoke Town.

In a press release, the Footloose lead said: "I wrote it on acoustic guitar, but I also knew that I could support the song's simplicity with a bigger, darker, more electronic arrangement, which is right in my son's wheelhouse."

