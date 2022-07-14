Coleen Nolan issues major warning to fans The star was in London

Coleen Nolan took to social media with a video to warn fans about the soaring temperatures after she completed a day of filming for Loose Women.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three filmed herself waiting for her newlywed son Shane Jr. Roche at Euston station, who made a special appearance on the show.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan issues warning to fans after filimg Loose Women

Chatting on the clip, the ITV star said: "So just finished loose women here now at Euston now waiting for the train with my boy Shane who was on the show today - love having him on!

"As usual he's starving so he's gone into Nando's to get something to eat and left me out here frying, it's so hot but I'm not going to complain.

Shane appeared on the show alongside mum Coleen on Wednesday

"Thanks for tuning in today if you did, if you didn't, neve rmind, I'm sure you had better things to do," she jested.

"Hope you have a lovely rest of the day and rest of the week enjoy the weather but please be careful because it is very very hot and my Irish skin is burning. Love you all, bye."

The former singer was the picture of summer in the fabulous clip and donned ultra glamorous tortoiseshell sunglasses which she matched with a black and white polka dot top.

Coleen got fans talking at the weekend after attending Shane's wedding to new bride Maddie Whdan where she wore a stunning electric blue gown.

Coleen looked stunning

The mother-of-the-groom shared gorgeous updates from the spectacular day on her Instagram feed, including a photo of her alongside her beautiful daughter Ciara who appeared to be a bridesmaid at her brother's nuptials.

Captioning the post, the Loose Women star penned: "What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son @iamshanenolan and now finally my beautiful daughter-in-law @maddiewahdan's wedding day. I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all."



Coleen also has a 21-year-old daughter Ciara

Friends and fans went wild for the fabulous wedding update. Ruth Langsford commented: "Most beautiful Mother of the Groom. Hope you had waterproof mascara on!!"

Andrea Mclean penned: "Aw congratulations." Ex-Love Islander Amy Hart wrote: "You look amazing xxx."

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in. One commented: "You look so beautiful @coleen_nolan. Wishing maddie and Shane all the happiness in the world, may all their troubles be little ones."

A second wrote: "Wow @coleen_nolan you look stunning. That colour of blue really suits you. So glad their day went perfectly. Happy memories to cherish xx."

