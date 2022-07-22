Loose Women's Coleen Nolan shares pride in her son in rare video The Nolan Sisters singer is a mum-of-three

Coleen Nolan rose to fame as part of the Nolan Sisters and it appears her musical ability runs in the family as son Shane is a talented singer as well.

The Loose Women star was one proud mum on Thursday night as she headed out to watch Shane perform in Boogie Nights. Shane is following in his father's, Shane Richie, footsteps, as the former EastEnders star was the original leading man in the musical. Coleen shared several clips of her son performing as she urged her fans to watch him as well.

"That's my boy @iamshanenolan couldn't be more proud [heart emoji],"she wrote. "@vivablackpool every Thursday."

She added: "If you want a great night out, get yourselves there. All the cast are superb… Great story, fantastic songs… you'll be on your feet by the end."

Coleen welcomed Shane with ex-husband Shane Richie, the pair also share son Jake Roche, who is the lead singer of Rixton. Coleen is also a mum to daughter Ciara, who she shares with ex-husband Ray Fensome.

Shane married long-time girlfriend Maddie Wahdan earlier this month, and following the romantic ceremony, Coleen penned a heartfelt tribute to her children.

Coleen was one proud mum

In one photo, Ciara beamed for the cameras in her stunning sage gown alongside her two brothers.

Looking every inch the dapper groom, Shane donned a suave black tuxedo and elegant bow tie. In an outpouring of love, Coolen captioned the post: "My children, my life," followed by a red heart emoji.

Providing further insight into the trio's relationship, Coleen later shared a candid photo of her children teasing one another. Flanked by her brothers, Ciara can be seen seemingly recoiling from Shane and Jake.

The smile on her face suggested she was possibly subjected to a bout of harmless tickling. "Winding their sister up as usual," wrote Coleen, captioning the sweet snap.

