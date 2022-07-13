Coleen Nolan's shoulder-baring mother of the groom dress comes in another striking colour The Loose Women star looked gorgeous at her son Shane's wedding

Are you still in love with Coleen Nolan's mother of the groom dress? For her son Shane's wedding over the weekend, the Loose Women star donned a bold blue dress which we now know is from John Charles London.

She re-shared a snap of herself wearing the Bardot frock, complete with cropped sleeves, a beaded belt and waterfall draping, and wrote: "Thank you I felt so lovely."

While Coleen stepped out in the cobalt colourway, which she teamed with matching embellished heels, a coordinating floral hat and a silver sparkly bag, the brand is also selling the dress in another summery colour – eggshell. For those looking for a softer hue, the muted green soft crepe dress comes in sizes 6-22.

While Coleen was inundated with compliments after posting photos of her outfit for Shane and his new bride Maddie Wahdan's wedding, several of her fans were left confused since she had revealed her plans to wear something totally different during a recent Loose Women episode.

The Loose Women star wore John Charles London to her son Shane's wedding

Just weeks ago, the TV star, 57, turned to Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards to ask for their advice in deciding what to wear.

After modelling three chic ensembles, the majority of the group voted for a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt, patterned detail at the waist and off-the-shoulder straps, paired with blue heels and a nautical hat. Brenda sweetly described the outfit as"a really flattering look" while Janet asked if it was acceptable to wear a dress that included the colour white.

Coleen's dress comes in an eggshell colour

Coleen responded: "I am really against anyone wearing white to a wedding and I know Maddie is, she will kick you out. But I think she means, as I do, wearing all white," she said. Regardless, Coleen clearly had a change of heart and found an outfit she preferred from John Charles.

Shane and Maddie on their wedding day

Shane and Maddie got engaged over Christmas 2020 and tied the knot in Rushton Hall, a Grade I Listed Country House hotel nestled in 25 acres of land. Shane looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie while his wife wore an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a full skirt and floral embroidery.

"Best day of my life, if I can keep the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen laughing for the rest of our lives then it’s going to be some life together. Thank you to everyone for coming and spending the most unbelievable day with us. To my bride @maddiewahdanroche, I will love you forever. Here’s to the future," Shane wrote next to an Instagram snap of the newlyweds.

