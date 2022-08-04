What Sandra Bullock has said about current partner Bryan Randall The Bullet Train star is in a happy place

While Sandra Bullock is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, she tends to keep her life away from the spotlight more private.

That extends to her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Randall, who she has been with since 2015 and helps her raise her two kids, Laila and Louis.

VIDEO: Sandra Bullock says 'mother-child dynamic' transcends race

The actress and her photographer partner have a low-key relationship, but on the rare occasion, Sandra has opened up about her personal life, including Bryan.

Appearing on Red Table Talk in December, the Blind Side star gushed about the "love of my life," talking also of their children, including his adult daughter from a previous relationship. "We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

The two met after Sandra had hired him to take photos for her son's fifth birthday party, and his profession has been an integral part of their dynamic.

She continued: "I said, 'Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?' I said, 'You know, that still holds.'"

Sandra and Bryan have been together since 2015

"He said, 'Why?' I said, 'I'm bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto,'" she added, calling him a "saint" for helping her raise her kids even after only being together for a short time.

"He was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track, and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life but the right human being to be there."

She jokingly called him a "very Christian" guy, saying: "I don't always agree with him and he doesn't always agree with me.

"But if they can take away from that and that is where they feel drawn to, he's the exact right parent to be in this position."

She further discussed the prospect of marriage with Bryan, saying: "I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

The star is taking a step back to raise her kids

The Oscar winner recently announced that she would be taking a step back from acting to focus on raising her children, telling The Hollywood Reporter recently: "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

