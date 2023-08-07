Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dead at 57 after private health battle

The photographer, who passed away over the weekend, had been in a relationship with the Bird Box actress since 2015

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died aged 57, his family announced in a statement.

The photographer passed away over the weekend after a private, three-year battle with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement to People, adding: "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

WATCH: Sandra Bullock opens up about motherhood

The statement continued: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

It concluded: "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," signed: "His Loving Family."

MORE: Sandra Bullock's life with rarely-seen children and partner Bryan Randall – see best photos

Sandra is notoriously private about her personal life, and kept her relationship with Bryan largely out of the public eye.

© Getty One of the couple's few public appearances was at the Ocean's 8 premiere in 2018

The two met in 2015, when he was hired to photograph the actress' son Louis' birthday in January of that year.

MORE: Sandra Bullock offers glimpse of life with kids away from spotlight as she unveils unexpected passion

MORE: Sandra Bullock shares emotional account of protecting son Louis during divorce from Jesse James

They made few public appearances together, though some were the Ocean's 8 premiere in 2018, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding in 2015.

© Getty Sandra and Bryan were together for over eight years

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk in 2021, Sandra declared: "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

She also noted: "He's the example that I would want my children to have," adding: "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him.

© Getty Sandra raised her two kids with Bryan since meeting in 2015

Her son Louis is 13, and her daughter Laila is ten. She adopted both from Louisiana, and has homes in New Orleans as well as New York and Austin. Bryan's daughter from a previous relationship, Skylar, is 29.

"I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother," she also said on RTT when discussing a possible marriage to Bryan.

She maintained: "I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."