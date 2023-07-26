Sandra Bullock's life with rarely-seen children and partner Bryan Randall – see best photos

Sandra Bullock is marking another year round the sun! The actress turns 59 today, July 26, nearly 36 years after making her on-screen debut in 1987.

The star will most likely be celebrating her big day with her family, including her partner Bryan Randall and children Louis and Laila Bullock, aged 13 and 11 respectively.

However, Sandra remains immensely private about her life away from the spotlight, not maintaining a social media account or making public appearances with either Bryan or her children.

The Oscar winner announced last year that she would be devoting more time to family, taking a break from acting to be more present as a mom.

Sandra's last project as a lead was 2022's The Lost City with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, followed by a cameo in Brad Pitt's Bullet Train later that year.

© Getty Images Sandra met Bryan in 2015, and they've been together ever since

While she'd opened up about her intent to take a step back earlier that year, it was in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June that she made her motive clear.

"Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky," she said. "I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

© Getty Images The actress adopted son Louis in 2010

"I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'"

Sandra further added: "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it," while also explaining to Entertainment Tonight: "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

© Getty Images Louis was born in Louisiana and adopted by Sandra as a single parent

The Bird Box actress had begun the process of adoption with her ex-husband Jesse James back in 2009, but when they split, she decided to go at it as a solo mom, welcoming home son Louis, who was born in Louisiana in January 2010.

While the toddler was spotted making a few public appearances beside his famous mom, such as at the 2013 Venice Film Festival and the hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre later that year, his mom kept him away from the spotlight.

© Getty Images The now 13-year-old rarely makes public appearances

However, he made a major appearance at the end of 2015, when Sandra announced via People that she had adopted Laila, who was three and a half years old at the time, from Louisiana as well.

The same year, she met her now partner Bryan, a photographer who was hired for Louis' fifth birthday party, where sparks flew.

Bryan, who is also a dad to an adult daughter from a previous relationship, rarely ever makes public appearances alongside Sandra, only being seen a handful of times during the Ocean's 8 promotional cycle in 2018.

However, he has become a doting dad to her two children, and when appearing on Red Table Talk in December 2021, she opened up about the prospect of marrying him.

© Alamy Sandra and Bryan raise her two children plus his daughter from a previous relationship

"I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother," she stated. "I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."